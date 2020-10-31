Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan forward, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has recently recovered after testing positive for coronavirus, has joined an information campaign, telling the public to respect social distancing and wear masks.

“The virus challenged me and I won,” he said. “But you are not Zlatan, don’t challenge the virus.

“Use your head, respect the rules—social distancing and wearing of mask always. We will win,” he said.

The video was posted on the website and social media accounts of the Lombardy Region in Italy, which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases.

Despite missing two games after testing positive, the 39-year-old is Serie A’s leading scorer with six goals.

However, he missed another penalty on Thursday in AC Milan’s 3-0 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Ibrahimovic has now missed three penalties in his last five attempts including one against Cagliari on the final day of the 2019-20 season and in the derby against Inter Milan, although he did score from the rebound.

AC Milan are top of Serie A with four wins and a draw and are also top of their Europa League group after two wins.