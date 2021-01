A former Member of Parliament (MP) of the NDC for Ho West Constituency, Francis Aggrey Agbotse, has reportedly passed away.

DGN Online has gathered that he died aged 76 on Saturday morning, January 2, 2021.

He served as MP from 1997 to 2009, having won seat three consecutive times.

He was former Chairman, Subsidiary Legislation Committee and a former Member of ECOWAS Parliament.

By Melvin Tarlue