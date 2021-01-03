Know The Timelines For The Dissolution Of The 7th Parliament

The timetable for the dissolution of the 7th Parliament and the subsequent inauguration of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic has been released by the Parliamentary Service.

Come January 6, 2021, the

the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana will stand dissolved at midnight.

Below is the timetable

ACTIVITIES:

Press Briefing

Date: Monday, 4th January 2021

Venue: Justice D.F. Annan Auditorium, Parliament House.

Time: 12:00noon

📌State of The Nation Address

Date: Tuesday, 5th January 2021

Venue: Parliament

Time: 10:00am

📌Dissolution of 7th Parliament

Date: Wednesday, 6th January, 2021

Venue: Parliament

Time: 12:00am

📌Inauguration of 8th Parliament Phase I

Date: Thursday, 7th January, 2021

Main Activity: Election of Speaker of Parliament and Two Deputy Speakers

Venue: Parliament

Time: 12:01am

📌Inauguration of 8th Parliament Phase II

Date: Thursday, 7th January, 2021

Main Activity 2: Swearing-In Cerrmony of elected members of Parliament by Speaker

Final Activity: Swearing-In Ceremony of the President Elect by the Chief Justice.

Articles under consideration:

Articles 67; 113(1); 95; 96; 100(2); 100(1); & 57(3) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.