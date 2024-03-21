‘Ex Sea Lion’ Tests Military’s Combat Readiness – CDS

Navy officers on parade. INSET: Lt General Oppong-Peprah addressing dignitaries

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Lt Gen Thomas Oppong-Peprah, has explained that the ongoing ‘Exercise Sea Lion’ will significantly contribute to the combat readiness of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The exercise, which commenced on March 18 and ends on March 24, 2024, will see participants cross the Equator and reach Longitude and Latitude 0ᵒ at the centre of the earth.

During the flagging-off ceremony at the Eastern Naval Command, Lt Gen Oppong-Peprah emphasised that the primary goal of the sea exercise is to assess the endurance and combat readiness of navy ships and personnel.

The exercise will include training on fleet manoeuvres, joint exercises to enhance interoperability, specialised training for the Ghana Navy’s special boat squadron in counter-terrorism and hostage rescue operations, as well as training for the Ghana Army’s special operations brigade in various landing operations.

Gen Oppong-Peprah further stated that this joint exercise is crucial for building interoperability for future operations, especially in the light of contemporary security threats such as piracy and terrorism in the West African sub-region.

“The recent spate of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and other transnational crimes at sea has made it imperative for the Ghana Navy to test its operational readiness and resilience in confronting these criminals,” he said.

He expressed confidence that ‘Exercise Sea Lion 2024’ will enhance the Ghana Navy’s capabilities in responding to maritime security challenges effectively.

Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) said that the exercise will also showcase Ghana’s unique geographical position as the country closest to the centre of the earth.

Additionally, he mentioned that the event aims to promote tourism in Ghana, with participants having the opportunity to witness military operational activities such as manoeuvres and amphibian landing exercises upon their return from the centre of the earth.

The previous Sea Lion exercise was conducted from Monday, October 26 to Thursday, October 29, 2020, under the leadership of Vice Admiral Seth Amoama (rtd) then CNS. It tested the resilience and readiness of Ghana Navy Ship (GNS) Yaa Asantewaa, GNS Garinga, GNS Ehwor, GNS Blika, and a team of 229 personnel, including seven females on board.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke