NPP Inaugurates Regional Campaign Teams For 2024 Elections

Dan Botwe

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is inaugurating regional campaign teams in preparation for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

According to a statement released by the party’s National Campaign Coordinating Committee, a six-member team has been designated to carry out this exercise.

The inauguration started from Monday, March 18 and ending on Sunday, March 24, 2024, during regional delegates’ conferences.

The campaign teams, divided into four groups, will be led by top officials of the NPP.

Heading Team 1, which includes the Volta, Eastern, and Oti Regions, is Fred Oware, former Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority and a vice chairman of the Bawumia campaign 2024.

Dan Botwe, the immediate-past Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and chairman of the Bawumia campaign 2024, will head Team 2, consisting of the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, and Ashanti Regions.

Justice Koduah Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP, will lead Team 3, responsible for the Greater Accra, Central, Western, and Western North Regions. Team 4, comprised of the Upper West, Upper East, Northern, North East, and Savannah Regions, will be spearheaded by Frederick Opare Ansah, former Member of Parliament for Suhum and Campaign Manager of Bawumia campaign 2024.

In the statement dated March 16, 2024, and signed by Justice Koduah Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP, regional parties were urged to liaise with their respective team leaders to finalize the dates and venues for the inauguration of their regional campaign coordinating teams.

This move highlights the NPP’s commitment to strengthening its presence and strategizing for the upcoming general elections.

As the party mobilizes its resources and structures at the regional level, it aims to rally support and secure victory in the 2024 elections.

By Vincent Kubi