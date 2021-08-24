Ex-Soldier Shoots Dead Illegal Miner

A SUSPECTED illegal miner has been shot dead by a private security man, who is alleged to be a former military man, after he (miner) allegedly tried to enter a mining concession belonging to some Chinese, illegally.

The shooting incident happened at Manso Kaniago in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, on Thursday around 5pm, and it sparked commotion in the locality.

It took the timely intervention of armed policemen in order to save a Chinese, who was alleged to have ordered the ex-soldier to fire at the supposed illegal miner and his colleague.

The blood soaked body of the deceased, identified as Elijah Tenbintey, who is believed to be in his 30’s, has since been deposited at the morgue of St. Martins Catholic Hospital in Agroyesum for preservation and autopsy.

Ex-Soldier On The Run

The suspect (ex-soldier) after committing the heinous crime, reportedly vanished so as to avert being attacked by the irate local residents and the police are said to be on his heels.

According to eyewitnesses, the Chinese, who suffered some beatings from the mob, has since been admitted at the St. Martins Catholic Hospital at Agroyesum, where he is responding to treatment.

Shooting Incident

They said the deceased miner and his colleague allegedly attempted to enter the mining concession to illegally dig for gold, but he was shot by the ex-soldier.

In the process of the shooting, Elijah was hit by a bullet and he died instantly.

Witnesses said Elijah’s colleague miner, sensing danger, took to his heels and reported the incident.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi