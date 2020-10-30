Ex-South Korean President Jailed 17 Years

Lee Myung-bak

A former South Korean President, Lee Myung-bak, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for embezzlement and bribery.

He was sentenced by South Korea’s Supreme Court. His sentence was earlier handed down by an appeal court but was later upheld by the supreme court.

The 78-year-old Myung-bak governed Korea from 2008-2013.

He was charged in April 2018 with 16 counts of criminal allegations, including embezzlement in connection with the auto parts company DAS and receiving bribes.

In October 2018, a district court found him guilty or partly guilty of seven accounts, and sentenced him to 15 years in prison, making him the fourth ex-South Korean leader to be criminally convicted.

He is to pay a fine of 13 billion South Korean Won.

By Melvin Tarlue