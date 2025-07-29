Exercise Financial Prudence To Sustain SSNIT – Veep

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang and other dignitaries cutting the anniversary cake

Vice President, Jane Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has called for prudent financial management of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in order for it to meet its obligations.

The Vice President, who made the call during the 60th anniversary launch of SSNIT in Accra yesterday, said prudent financial management could only be realised through sound investment decisions and continuous stakeholder engagement.

According to her, the Social Security Act requires more workers to be enrolled onto the Trust to protect their financial safety regardless of their work.

She also urged the leadership of SSNIT to use the anniversary to serve as a reminder to work even harder in order to elevate public trust and confidence in the scheme as well as align it closely with the President’s ‘Reset Agenda’.

While commending current and past directors for their role and direction in the development of social security in the country over the years, she also urged the Trust to make the scheme stronger, equitable, and sustainable and broaden the coverage to reach informal sector workers and more self-employed individuals in all parts of the country.

She stated, “The next phase of social security in Ghana must be driven by inclusion, sustainability, and adaptability benefits. The payments of these benefits demonstrate that social security is a comprehensive safety net designed to ensure the dignity and security of workers and their families at every stage of life”.

“The rise of the ‘gig’ economy, automation, and remote work presents a new challenge to traditional social security models. We must participate and anticipate in these shifts to innovate accordingly in order to keep ourselves relevant,” he said.

Director General of SSNIT, Kwesi Afreh Biney, said social security is more than monthly pensions adding that its aim is to support people through every season of life; through unexpected hardships and losses.

He said though the road ahead was challenging, it is full of promise as SSNIT will expand its coverage, especially for the informal sector to ensure that workers retire in dignity while it innovates with technology, deepens transparency as well as strengthens public confidence.

“Let this 60th anniversary not just mark the passage of time, but renew our shared commitment to build a future where no worker in Ghana is left behind, and where retirement is not feared, but welcomed with peace of mind, pride, and purpose,” he said.

“We must do it together with governments, employers, labor, and civil society. SSNIT must not just be a system people contribute to, it must be a partner that they believe in,” he added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah