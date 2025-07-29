Absa Empowers Young Entrepreneurs

The participants in a group picture at the event

Absa Bank Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs with the launch of its Future Fuelled Youth Festival at the British Council in Accra.

The event, which coincided with the visit of Sydney Mbhele, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer of Absa Group, forms part of the bank’s broader youth empowerment agenda. It aims to support innovation, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy among Ghana’s next generation of business leaders.

The festival brought together students, startups, and key players in Ghana’s entrepreneurship ecosystem for a day of practical learning, engagement, and inspiration. Activities included an innovation showcase of emerging Ghanaian brands, and a panel discussion focused on navigating the entrepreneurial journey from idea to impact.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Mbhele highlighted Absa’s people-first approach to banking.

“We do not just open accounts; we invest in people. When we say ‘Your Story Matters’, we mean it. Because in every entrepreneur, we see an agent of change, a builder of ideas, and a storyteller shaping the future,” he said.

Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Absa Ghana, Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, echoed this commitment to youth development.

“We are very committed to supporting the dreams and ideas of young entrepreneurs. That support goes beyond finance. It starts with capacity building, skills development, and advisory support to help them thrive,” she said.

Moderated by Berla Mundi, the panel discussion offered practical guidance on building sustainable businesses. Speakers stressed the importance of market research, developing a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), and learning from failure. They encouraged participants to test ideas in the local market, rather than replicate foreign models, and to embrace continuous learning, mentorship, and flexibility in adapting business models.

One of the standout moments of the festival was the story of a young female entrepreneur, Elselund Ewudzie-Sampson, who shared her journey from delivering groceries from home to building a logistics-backed foodstuff brand called Big Samps Market. She spoke about how receiving a GH¢200,000 grant from Absa Ghana marked a turning point in her journey.

“That grant changed everything. It allowed me to rebrand, hire new staff, and restructure the business for scale,” she said. “Absa Bank’s support helped me move from survival to growth.”

The Future Fuelled Youth Festival is part of Absa Bank’s ongoing contribution to financial literacy and entrepreneurship. It provides a space for young founders and ecosystem players to connect, share insights, and access resources to drive self-employment and long-term business success.

By Samuel Boadi