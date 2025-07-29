Telecel CEO Gets Double Honour

Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, receiving her award from King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

Chief Executive of Telecel Ghana, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, has been recognised as Telecom CEO of the Year and Female CEO of the Year at the 4th Ghana CEO Vision and Awards, organised to honour top executives across sectors for their leadership, innovation and impact.

The ceremony, held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, brought together diplomats, royalty, government representatives and leading CEOs from over 30 sectors including banking, insurance, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, creative arts, and hospitality.

This year’s theme, ‘Positioning CEOs as Catalysts for Attracting Investment and Tourism to Ghana’, highlighted the role of private sector leadership in advancing Ghana’s economic diplomacy and enhancing its global appeal.

Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, DSc. HC, who received her award for Female CEO of the Year from Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, devoted her award to her team and Telecel customers.

“This award belongs to our cherished customers and the dedicated team at Telecel who work tirelessly each day to connect people and make an impact. Leadership is most meaningful when it improves lives and opens doors for the next generation. I am deeply honoured and reminded that there is still much more to do for our country,” she said.

Organised by Globe Productions in collaboration with Graphic Communications Group, the criteria for the selection process were strategic vision, corporate growth, innovation, national impact, and contribution to Ghana’s development agenda.

In his opening remarks, Latif Abubakar, CEO of Globe Productions, described the night as “a platform for celebrating CEOs who are not only driving profitability but also building Ghana’s image as an attractive hub for investors and tourists.”

Representing the Office of the Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo challenged business leaders to see themselves as diplomats of the economy who shape investor confidence and build partnerships that strengthen the country’s future.

“CEOs are no longer confined to boardrooms. You are the diplomats of the economy, champions of Ghana’s potential, faces that inspire investor confidence and the hands that build the systems, products and partnerships that move Ghana forward,” Madam Bampoe Addo said.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dzifa Gomashie, also called for stronger collaboration between the private sector and the tourism and creative industries.

“The real prize is not the trophy, it is the transformation you lead, the lives you impact and the legacy you live behind. Let’s build a future where Ghana is not just seen but deeply experienced,” she said.

Patricia Obo-Nai’s double recognition reflects her steady leadership in advancing Ghana’s telecom sector, promoting digital inclusion, and supporting socio-economic development.

As Telecel Ghana continues to expand its network and services, she reiterated the telco’s focus on connecting people and creating lasting impact for communities.

A Business Desk Report