Exopa Bounces Back With ‘Valentine Fashion Fever’

Kid models rehearsing for the show

The Exopa Model Agency, one of Ghana’s most popular model agencies, has announced an initiative to create an avenue for fashion designers to be able to reach potential buyers during the first quarter of the year.

The initiative dubbed ‘Valentine Fashion Fever’ will comprise a series of fashion shows with clothing from kids to adults.

The Head of the Exopa Model Agency, Abu Sadick, yesterday said that the event has been long-awaited and will be a boost to fashion sales.

Last year, the fashion calendar in Ghana was significantly altered with most of the big fashion shows situated in the last quarter of the year.

Abu Sadick explained that such a trend will not help the fashion industry. Hence, the need for other fashion shows to spring up; especially at the first 2 quarters of the year.

“Almost all the traditional fashion shows happened in December last year; maybe because of the foreigners who were coming into the country. But, I think Ghanaian fashion designers should focus more on Ghanaians based here because it is they who can guarantee them steady sales. That’s why we are bringing the Valentine Fashion Fever’; to take advantage of the season and our Ghanaian local fashion community”, he said.

The ‘Valentine Fashion Fever’ is scheduled for February 12, 2022 at the Tesano Sports Club in Accra.

According to the organizer, there will be exhibition stands for sale to interested fashion designers; as well as brands and other fashion stakeholders.