Exopa Plus-Size Model Dies With Pregnancy

Kevina Abby Kissi, a plus-size model with the Exopa Modelling Agency in Accra is reported dead.

She died early Friday at a hospital in Tema. Reports say she just returned from Germany with a pregnancy before the unfortunate incident.

It is however not confirmed if the pregnancy had got something to do with her untimely death.

Abu Sadiq of the Exopa Modeling Agency who confirmed her sad demise said her death has come as a big shock to the agency.

The late Kevina was a delight to watch on the runway. She knew her craft and had often opened the runway events with her beautiful and amazing catwalk.

She had also made several appearances on the Exopa L Fashion Night, an annual runway event held to celebrate plus-size models.

She had reportedly concluded discussions with the modelling agency in July to return to the show in December 2022 but sadly that can’t be possible anymore.

By Francis Addo