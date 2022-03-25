Expect Classic Soccer From Stars… Kwaku Bonsam Predicts

Kwaku Bonsam

Spiritualist, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, also known as the Automatic man, has revealed that the Black Stars will play one of the most delightful and classic, a never ever seen football to the amazement of all today in Kumasi.

According to him, as the Black Stars face Nigeria at a venue many consider as Ghana’s football slaughter house, the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, in their World Cup playoff, Ghana will carry the day.

It would be recalled that it was the same spiritualist who predicted that Ghana will not make any impact at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroun if one of the Ayew brothers is not dropped from the Black Stars squad.

“This time around, one of the Ayew brothers is out, and he is the captain of the team. In fact, I am very pained about Dede Ayew’s absence, but it is good because I still stand by my word and predictions that one of the Ayew brothers should be dropped so there is no problem,” said Bonsam.

He added, “As it stands, I can boldly say, and I clearly see that Ghanaians will be very happy on Friday after the game, because the Black Stars are going to win the match with a kind of football never seen before on the field.

“I am saying this because from where I sit as a spiritualist and with what God has shown me, I see Ghana playing some totally different level of super delightful football that will shock the whole of Ghana.”

He stated, “The Black Stars will play the typical golden days football that we all witnessed, and always cheered them on in the past just like in the days of the old Black Stars. I tell you, Ghana Black Stars will play the Nigerians and show them the highest level of real soccer, and they will win the game on Friday.”