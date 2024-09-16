Expect More From Me…Eddie Nketiah Promises Palace

Eddie Nketiah

Crystal Palace new signee, Eddie Nketiah, has pledged to give his best shot to the club after making his debut for the South Londoners in the game against Leicester City on Saturday.

A late penalty from French forward Jean Phillipe Mateta secured a point for the host, a result that left Nketiah with mixed feeling after his debut.

“I’m really happy to make my debut, [but] really disappointed not to get the three points,” he said after the game.

“I think the team pushed, we had some good chances, we deserved it, so yes, I think it’s a good start, and one to build on. There’s more to come for myself, and definitely more to come from the team.”

He added: “I felt good. Obviously it’s my first 90 minutes in quite a while, so it was good to get back out there. Like I said, I’m nowhere near at my best, I know I’m going to keep getting better, and I’m sure I can help the team as things go on.

“[We made] a disappointing start, but I think it [coming back] showed the character. We kept going, even when we came back out and conceded after half-time. I think we all rallied each other up.

“I tried to keep everyone positive because I knew the way we were playing, we’re going to create chances, we’re going to get goals. Like I said, obviously it’s not the ideal three points, but we’ll build on it, we’ll take the point, and make sure we’re better next game.”

Nketiah struggled for game time during his spell at Arsenal, but enjoyed full 90 minutes against the Foxes.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum