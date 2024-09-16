Akwaboah Ready To Perform For Political Parties

Highlife artist Akwaboah has expressed interest in performing for political parties but he will not compose campaign songs for them.

In an interview on OKAY FM, the “Obiba” hitmaker explained that he prefers creating music that benefits the entire country rather than supporting a specific political group.

“If you call me to perform, I would, but if it is to compose a song, no, I can’t. I would rather compose for Ghana as a whole,” Akwaboah said.

He further explained that composing a song for a political party could have negative consequences, especially if the party fails to win the election. Akwaboah believes it is more beneficial to write songs that promote the development of the entire nation.

“If I do a song for Ghana and the country progresses, it would benefit all of us, but if I compose a song for a single political party and it doesn’t work out, it would affect me negatively,” he added.