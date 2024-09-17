24 Candidates File For Presidential Slot

Ghana’s Presidential election is shaping up to be a highly competitive affair, with 24 candidates submitting their nominations to the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the December 7 polls.

The list of aspirants includes a mix of seasoned politicians and newcomers, all vying for the country’s top spot. Among the notable candidates are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former President John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This year’s election marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s democratic journey, with a record number of candidates throwing their hats into the ring.

The EC received 39 requests for nomination forms, but only 24 candidates managed to submit their completed forms by the September 13 deadline.

The independent candidates include Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, and Nana Kwame Bediako, a businessman. Other notable independent candidates include Samuel Apea-Danquah, George Twum Barimah-Adu, and Kofi Koranteng.

The EC is currently vetting the applicants to confirm if they have met the legal criteria.

Once the vetting process is complete, the commission will conduct a balloting exercise to determine the order of the candidates on the ballot paper.

2024 Presidential election is gaining a history of being highly competitive, with the 2016 polls seeing a tight contest between then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and incumbent President John Mahama. Akufo-Addo ultimately emerged victorious, winning the election by a margin of 53.85% to 44.40%.

This year’s election promises to be just as intense, with the NPP and NDC expected to dominate the contest.

However, the emergence of independent candidates and smaller political parties could potentially upset the apple cart.

