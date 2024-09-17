Napo Shakes Makola With Bawumia’s Bold Solutions Message

In a show of strength and grassroots connection, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stormed Makola, a major trading hub in Accra, leaving a trail of excitement and enthusiasm in its wake.

Napo’s whirlwind tour of the market, which began at Rawlings Park and wound its way through Metropolane, China Lane, Tarzan, Kantamanto, and finally Drug Lane in Okaishie, was met with a rapturous welcome by traders and the public.

The energetic and charismatic politician walked the streets, shaking hands, exchanging greetings, and listening to the concerns of the traders, demonstrating his deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of the ordinary Ghanaian.

As he made his way through the crowded streets, Napo was mobbed by enthusiastic supporters, who chanted slogans and waved banners bearing the images of the Presidential Candidate of NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Napo.

Finally, addressing the massive crowd at Drug Lane, Napo delivered a passionate message, highlighting the bold solutions that Vice President Bawumia has outlined for jobs and businesses.

“Bawumia has a vision for Ghana, and that vision is to create jobs and prosperity for all,” Napo declared.

“He has shown that he is a leader who can deliver, and we must rally behind him to take our country to the next level.”

The crowd, estimated to be in the thousands, erupted in cheers and applause as Napo emphasized the NPP’s commitment to empowering traders and entrepreneurs.

“We are committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive,” Napo assured.

“We will continue to implement policies that support traders and entrepreneurs because we believe in your potential to drive growth and development.”

The #Bawumia_Napo_Tours, which is part of the Presidential Candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s nationwide engagement with traders and the public, aims to promote his bold solutions for jobs and businesses.

As the crowd dispersed, it was clear that Napo had left an indelible mark on Makola, and that the message of Dr Bawumia’s transformational agenda had struck a chord with the people.

The #Bawumia2024 campaign continues to gain momentum, with many Ghanaians expressing optimism about the Dr Bawumia’s ability to lead the country to greater heights.

BY Daniel Bampoe