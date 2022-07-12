Explosion Kills 7 Kids In Togo

Seven children are reported to have been killed by an improvised bomb explosion in Togo.

Witnesses said they were woken by a loud blast late on Saturday in the Savanes region in the north of the country.

“An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances of this explosion and identify the perpetrators,” the army is quoted as saying in a statement on Sunday, according to BBC.

Islamist militants linked to Islamic State and al-Qaeda have attacked numerous targets in a string of countries in the Sahel.

The Togolese army has been on high alert following the country’s first deadly militant attack in May, when eight soldiers were killed near the border with Burkina Faso.

Togo last month declared a state of emergency in its northern region following the attack.

Burkina Faso and Mali are currently the hotspot of militant activities. In the former, militants fought their way into a prison and freed inmates.

A few days ago, a maximum security prison in Abuja, Nigeria was attacked by militants who freed inmates suspected to be linked to the dreaded Boko Haram militants.

Security managers in Ghana have also upped their surveillance around the country’s frontiers in a bid to stop any threat to the country’s territorial integrity.

BBC