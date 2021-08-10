ExpressPay Engages Public On New Services

Marketing officers talking with members of the public

Payment Services leader, ExpressPay, has held its first market activation since the launch of its *246# short code services.

The USSD service, an alternative for the flagship ExpressPay app, enables consumers across all major mobile money networks to make instant payments and conduct money transfers, both into mobile wallets and bank accounts.

The event which was held at the Achimota New Station in Accra, focused on driving usage and giving mobile subscribers who did not have access to smartphones or internet data an experience of instant payment services.

The market activation provided a tremendous opportunity to showcase the myriad of services available on ExpressPay to mobile subscribers and to give them a chance to experience these services.

The services available includes, money transfers to all mobile money wallets and bank accounts, airtime top up and, Ghana Water and ECG post-paid bill payment.

Newly acquired customers were treated with “goodies” from ExpressPay as a way of showing appreciation.

Nana Serwah Arthur Osafo, ExpressPay’s Marketing Manager, expressed her excitement and emphasised the need to present the concept of financial inclusion in a way that resonates with everyone.

She also added, “This is a great opportunity to connect with consumers and we are determined to go above and beyond to meet their needs.”

ExpressPay believes in making instant payments available to all and hopes to engage the public more in the near future.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri