Fabin Embraces Legon Cities Challenge

Paa Kwesi Fabin

Premiership side Legon Cities has unveiled its newly-appointed coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, at its administrative office in Accra.

And to the former Aduana Stars, Asante Kotoko coach, the challenge to develop young talents in the team compelled him to sign for the club for two years.

He told the media that he decided to take a breather after the Aduana assignment, but his new employer’s vision was in line with his, hence the decision to work with them.

He said at the unveiling yesterday, “I wanted to stay off football after the Aduana work. I like challenges like this. I believe with the cooperation from all, we will get to where we want. The team has asked me to work with a young team.”

And responding to his target, with the club’s history of placing ninth in the last two successive seasons, he said, “We want to place well in the league. I was compelled to come on board because it was in line with my thinking. I have been tasked to develop a lot of young talents for the team. We want to improve in all areas.”

“I am taking my time in bringing the right person to assist me. Currently, I am working with the University of Ghana coach, Tahiru,” he disclosed.

Fabin is taking over from Maxwell Konadu, who led the club to a ninth position in the 2021/22 season.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum