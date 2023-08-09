‘Touching God’s Heart’ Set For August 13

This year’s edition of the annual gospel concert ‘Touching God’s Heart’, being organised by Rev. Denzel Prempeh and TheHeartBeat Music (HBM), takes place on Sunday, August 13, at the Assemblies of God (Cedar Mountain Chapel), East Legon in Accra.

The much-anticipated free event dubbed, “Garden of Intimacy,” promises to be a transcendent experience where attendees can join together to touch God’s heart through the power of music.

The event, which will kick off at 4pm, is an intentional gathering designed to create a sacred space where people can intimately connect with God.

Denzel and the HeartBeatMusic are poised to curate an atmosphere that combines soul-stirring melodies, heartfelt worship, and profound moments of reflection.

The event, BEATWAVES gathered, will feature gospel music icons such as Prospa Ochimana, Kweku Teye, Uncle Ato, Isaiah Fosu Kwakye Jnr, Sandra Boakye Duah, Kofi Karikari, E’mPraise, and Edem Julius Cudjoe among others.

The event, powered by HeartBeat Music, will be one electrifying worship moment where Christians as well as lovers of the gospel of Christ will be drawn closer to God through praise and worship.

The organisers, who have promised gospel music fans lots of surprises on the night, emphasised that the presence of God will definitely be felt at the event.

Denzel Agyeman-Prempeh, the visionary behind HeartBeatMusic, believes that music has the power to bridge the gap between humanity and divinity.

With a repertoire of songs that range from uplifting praise to intimate worship, Denzel and his team strive to create an environment where attendees can encounter God’s presence in a deeply personal way.

The event aims to evoke the imagery of a peaceful oasis, where attendees can leave behind the worries of everyday life and immerse themselves in an atmosphere of worship and spiritual renewal.

‘Touching God’s Heart’ (TGH), has received a lot of publicity over the years leading to its recognition as the Best Event Management System by Shine Awards in 2017.

Heart BeatMusic Worldwide has grown into sub-ministries and organised other concerts like ‘Just As We Are’, ‘Revelations of the Alabaster Box’, and ‘The Cross Choir’.

In 2017, the Heartbeat Foundation was set up to support families of individuals with cerebral palsy.

By George Clifford Owusu