Faith-Based Organizations To Get Tax Exemption Under Bawumia’s Presidency

In a move to recognize the significant contributions of faith-based organizations to Ghana’s development, the Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to repeal duty fees and tax charges on essentials for these organizations if he wins the December polls.

Addressing a gathering of faith-based organizations, party faithful, and enthusiasts in Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region on his campaign tour, Dr Bawumia emphasized the crucial role these organizations play in the country’s development, particularly in education and healthcare.

He noted that many schools and hospitals in Ghana are built and managed by faith-based organizations, and that their withdrawal of resources would have devastating consequences for the country.

Dr. Bawumia’s promise has been welcomed by leaders of faith-based organizations, who have long advocated for tax exemptions to enable them to channel more resources into their development projects.

However, Rev. Sarfo Kantanka, Sectoral Head Pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Akyem Oda, also seized the opportunity to appeal to Dr Bawumia to allow Christian organizations to take over the management of orthodox schools, to instill discipline in children and address the growing concern of immorality in some schools.

This development highlights the important role of faith-based organizations in Ghana’s development and the need for government to support and partner with them to achieve common goals.

