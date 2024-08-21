Akufo-Addo Defends SSNIT Hotel Sale

President Nana Akufo-Addo has come under fire for downplaying the controversy surrounding the transfer of SSNIT’s hotel holdings to Rock City Hotels, owned by Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong.

The move sparked protests led by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and organised labour, who accused the government of a “distress sale” to a government insider.

This is not the first time SSNIT has faced controversy.

In 2020, the Trust was embroiled in a scandal over the payment of unearned benefits to its former director-general.

The latest debacle has raised questions about the trust’s management and the government’s handling of state assets.

Despite SSNIT abandoning the sale after intense public pressure, President Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to avoid making hasty judgements that could harm SSNIT’s long-term objectives.

However, critics argue that the president’s response is tone-deaf and fails to address the underlying concerns about transparency and accountability.

-BY Daniel Bampoe