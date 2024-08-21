Kwasi Asante Is New Passport Director

In a move aimed at strengthening the country’s passport issuance process, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has appointed Kwasi Asante as the new Director of Passports.

With a rich background in diplomacy and operations, Asante is poised to bring much-needed reforms to the system.

Asante’s appointment comes at a critical time when Ghana’s passport system is facing scrutiny over security concerns and efficiency.

His experience as Chargé d’Affaires at Ghana’s Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and previously as Director of Operations at the Passport Office, makes him the ideal candidate to tackle these challenges.

Asante’s new role will involve working closely with key government agencies to ensure compliance with global passport regulations.

His extensive experience in diplomatic and operational roles is expected to bring a renewed focus on efficiency and security within Ghana’s passport issuance system.

The appointment has been welcomed by stakeholders who believe Asante’s expertise will help to address the long-standing issues plaguing the passport system.

With his broad experience, Asante is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the system and implement reforms that will benefit Ghanaians.

–BY Daniel Bampoe