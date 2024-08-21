Aburihene Breaks Ground For Ultra-Modern Police Station

In a groundbreaking ceremony, Otoombour Djan Kwasi II, the Aburihene and Adontenhene of Akuapem, officially launched the construction of an ultra-modern Divisional Police Station in Aburi, Akuapem South Municipality.

The project, a collaborative effort between the local government and Ghana Gas, aims to enhance security in the region.

“This facility, once completed, will bring peace into our communities and the district as a whole. It is a vital step towards bringing policing closer to the people,” Otoombour Djan Kwasi stated during the ceremony.

The new police station, described as “one of the best in Africa,” will feature essential amenities such as a charge office, commander’s office, armoury, and waiting area.

Frank Aidoo, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem South, emphasized the importance of the project, saying, “Today’s groundbreaking is not just about constructing a building; it is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to the safety, security, and well-being of our people.”

Ghana Gas, the project’s partner, expressed pride in its role in supporting police infrastructure development. “Ghana Gas is committed to bringing policing closer to the people, ensuring that our communities are safe and secure,” a representative stated.

The Queen mother of Aburi, Awo Amene II, urged the youth to take peace seriously and avoid social vices, saying, “The police are allies in maintaining peace, not enemies.”

She called for community support in helping the police fulfil their duties.

The project reflects a shared vision for a safer and more secure environment, where businesses can thrive, children can play freely, and families can live without fear.

