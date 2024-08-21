Hunter Arrested Over Colleague’s Murder

A sense of unease has settled over the tight-knit community of Assin Seidukrom in the Central Region, following the shocking murder of 57-year-old Kwaku Aboagye during a hunting expedition in the Kakum Forest Reserve.

The arrest of his colleague, 26-year-old Emmanuel Donkoh, has raised more questions than answers, leaving residents struggling to come to terms with the brutal crime.

As the investigation unfolds, details of the fateful hunting trip have emerged, painting a chilling picture of a friendship turned deadly.

The two men had set out into the forest on January 26, 2024, but only one returned. It wasn’t until a tip led police to Emmanuel that the truth began to unravel.

Initially, Emmanuel denied any involvement in Kwaku’s disappearance, but as the interrogation intensified, he cracked, confessing to the crime and leading police to the victim’s body.

The discovery of Kwaku’s remains, identified by his distinctive clothing, has left the community reeling.

As police work to establish a motive for the killing, residents are left to wonder how a routine hunting trip could end in such tragedy.

The charging of Emmanuel with murder brings little comfort to those who knew Kwaku, a man described as kind and gentle.

BY Daniel Bampoe