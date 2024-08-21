Melcom Mourns Late Godwin Avenorgbo

The Ghanaian media and business community are mourning the loss of Godwin Avenorgbo, communications director of Melcom Group who left an indelible mark on the industry.

Avenorgbo, affectionately known as the “Grandmaster,” passed away on Monday, August 19, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and dedication.

During his tenure at the Melcom Group of Companies, Avenorgbo demonstrated unparalleled leadership and direction in communication affairs.

His contributions to the company were immense, and his influence extended beyond the organization to the broader community.

Avenorgbo’s achievements were numerous, including his role as Chairman of the Melcom Education Scholarship, which he transformed and earned numerous recommendations.

He was also a pivotal member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and was recently appointed as Chairman of the Planning Committee for the GJA’s 75th Anniversary Celebrations.

His impact on the media landscape was profound, pioneering morning shows on GBC’s platforms, a format that has since been adopted by numerous media houses across the country.

Avenorgbo’s commitment to ethical communication was unwavering, and his mentorship and leadership inspired countless individuals.

The Melcom Group of Companies has expressed its deepest condolences to Avenorgbo’s family, friends, and colleagues, and further details regarding memorial services will be shared in due course.

-BY Daniel Bampoe