Fake Lt Col Grabbed At Burma Camp

Rufai Abubakar

The Military Police have arrested one Rufai Abubakar for posing as a Senior Military Officer and trying to access a military installation inside the Burma Camp.

The suspect who was dressed in a military camouflage uniform, decorated with fake Lieutenant Colonel rank, claimed he was stationed at Northern Command Headquarters and was proceeding to the Air Force Base to book a flight to Tamale.

The suspect who entered Burma Camp in a commercial vehicle was closely monitored as he alighted at a bus stop and headed to the Air Force Base.

The guards on duty noted his suspicious behavior, questioned him and after some incoherent answers, he confessed he was not service personnel.

He also disclosed that he posed as a Senior Military Officer to enable him to defraud one Abdallah Abdul Fatahu from whom he had collected an amount of GH¢3,000 under the pretext of recruiting him into the Ghana Armed Forces.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect had in his possession fake military identification and business cards, and other documents bearing his name.

A follow-up search by the Military Police at his two residences at Ablekuma Fan Milk and Olebu respectively led to the retrieval of documents including several certificates and fake Ghana Armed Forces recruitment application summary reports bearing names of defrauded persons, military uniforms and accouterments and a toy pistol.

The suspect, Rafui Abubakar has since been handed over to the Police CID for further investigation and prosecution.

However, considering that his two wives living at Ablekuma and Olebu respectively were under the false impression that their husband was a real military officer, many other persons may have fallen victim to his impersonations and fraudulent activities.

A statement from the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Naval Captain, MA Larbi said such persons are entreated to contact the Police CID to help in investigations and to support GAF and the Security Services in weeding out the miscreants within the communities.

-BY Daniel Bampoe