Ghana Link, CUPIA Sign New Deal To Expand Single Window In Africa

Ghana Link Network Ltd, operators of the Integrated Customs Management Systems (ICUMS) in the country’s ports, has signed an agreement with its technical partners Customs UNI-PASS International Agency (CUPIA) of Korea to work together to deploy its technology in other African countries.

The partnership entails the introduction of new models for ICUMS aimed at enhancing revenue and security.

It is also involved Ghana Link accepting to work with CUPIA to share resources and technology in the sub-region.

Speaking at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Accra on Tuesday December 6, 2022, Chairman of Ghana Link, Nick Danso Adjei thanked CUPIA for their cooperation dating back 2018 when ICUMS was first introduced in Ghana.

“All the stakeholders are very satisfy with the performance of ICUMS which has had a great impact on trade and revenue generation.

He was grateful to CUPIA for agreeing once again to sign another agreement with Ghana Link to expand it end to end single-window system to other African countries.

The Chairman was optimistic that gradually Ghana Link and CUPIA will help transform the international trade landscape in the sub-region and the continent as a whole by making Africa countries achieve their right revenue at their various borders.

On his part, the Chairman of CUPIA, Yoonshik Kim expressed excitement about the signing of the MoU between the two organisations for business cooperation and future cooperation.

The chairman recalled that after CUPIA and Ghana Link signed an agreement in July 2018 to develop the ICUMS solution, the electronic customs clearance and single-window system for the Government of Ghana, they have since then been working closely together in efforts to modernize Ghana’s customs administration.

Mr. Kim added that “Although there were many difficulties in the early stages of development, we succeeded in developing ICUMS thanks to Chairman Nick Danso’s excellent leadership and insight, and CUPIA’s technical skills and the will to succeed.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo announced that through ICUMS customs revenue has increased by nearly 33% during the three years, from GHC12 billion in 2019 to GHC16 billion in 2021.

“All of these accomplishments were made possible thanks to Ghana Link, and especially Chairman Nick Danso, who has stood beside us in this endeavor.”

Taking the relationship a step higher towards the future after successful cooperation between the two organizations, the chairman was hopeful that they will contribute to the development of Africa, by supporting the modernization of their customs administration.

“In addition, CUPIA would like to work with Ghana Link to find ways to contribute to the better livelihood of the people of Ghana.

“We are confident that today’s MoU will be a new model of cooperation between Ghana Link and CUPIA, toward a better tomorrow,” according to the Chairman of the Korean organisation.

ICUMS, which is the name of the Ghana version of Universal Pass (UNI-PASS), built by Korea Customs, is an all-in-one customs management solution owned by government.

Ghana Link Network Services Limited, signed a 10-year contract with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, partnering Korea Customs to introduce UNI-PASS in Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi