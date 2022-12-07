Gold Fields Equips Youth With Employable Skills

Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Tarkwa mine in the Western Region, has initiated a move aimed at equipping young people in its host communities with income-generating skills.

The move which is being done in collaboration with the Aboso Goldfields, Damang mine, is under the Gold Fields Ghana foundation.

The company instituted the apprenticeship programme in 2011 which benefited a lot of the youth in the company’s host communities.

On Tuesday 43 apprentices who successfully went through a four-year skills training programme, graduated.

They comprised six welders, four Auto Electricians, seven Auto mechanics, three sprayers, 20 dress makes, and three hairdressers

Thirty other young people who have also been selected to go through a two-year training in welding and fabrication were also introduced.

The 43 who completed their training were mainly from the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality and Damang and were made up of 17 males and 26 females. They were all given start-up kits.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Madam Florence Ansere-Bioh, Community Affairs, and Public Relations Manager of the company disclosed that the beneficiary youth were also taken through business and entrepreneurial skills.

She was hopeful that acquiring apprenticeship skills will position the beneficiaries to become self-employed and economically independent.

Dr. Celestina Allotey, Vice President, of West Africa and Head of Sustainable Development of Goldfields stressed that technical and vocational training promote socio-economic development.

Constance Swaniker, Founder of, the Design & Technology Institute admonished the youth to take advantage of the programme to enhance employment opportunities beyond the mine.

“I don’t agree with those who say there are no jobs in the country. What is missing is the standard the Industry is looking for not that there are no jobs”, she stressed.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa