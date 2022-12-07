Suhum MP Hosts Constituents In Parliament

Member of Parliament for Suhum in the Eastern Region, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante has managed to convey almost all the Constituency officers to Parliament.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante last month begun hosting in batches where all Party officers (Constituency Executives, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, council of patrons, and council of elders) are conveyed daily from Suhum to Parliament to have a feel of where he represents them.

This is the first of its kind and it is intended to allow us to familiarize ourselves with the environment, proceedings, and key personalities, he said.

The visit was done in batches of 50 per day.

He explained that the motive behind this is to let the constituents feel close to governance.

According to him, “Parliament House is the heart of this nation. So bringing them here will one way or the other motivate someone to learn hard or serve as an inspiration to parents so they push their children to attain greater heights in education.

“I want them to feel part of the governance system. They are part of it. They are powerful to the people. They started it. From the polling station through to the President. So it’s ideal for them to see what parliament does in the country,” he noted.

He added that “The selection isn’t political based, it’s an equal treatment. I just want the people to know my heart and the person that I am. They elect people to represent them so they deserve this”.

He, however, urged the residents of Suhum to rally behind him and the ruling government to succeed by delivering on their mandate.

-BY Daniel Bampoe