‘Fake Soldier’ Arrested At Assin North

A man dressed in military uniform has been arrested by the police in Assin North Constituency in the Central Region in the ongoing by-election.

According to reports, suspicions surrounding the movement of the individual led to his arrest.

The alleged military impersonator was found to have several weapons in his possession at the time of his arrest.

He was quickly taken away by the police and investigations are ongoing.

The Assin North constituency has over 41,000 registered voters, and is currently holding by-election in the Central Region.

Voting is currently underway at 99 polling stations, with activities commencing at 7am.

The elections have been necessitated by the Supreme Court’s verdict against the deposed MP, James Gyekye Quayson, who was stripped of his position for holding citizenship of Canada as well as Ghana.

The Assin North constituency has seen a considerable amount of political activity in recent weeks, with both National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) holding rallies over the weekend prior to the election.

The NDC has retained Gyekye Quayson as their candidate, even though he is currently facing criminal charges over his 2020 candidature.

On the other hand, the NPP and Liberal Party have Charles Opoku and Catherine Enyonam as their respective candidates.

As part of measures to ensure peaceful and successful elections, security efforts are being strengthened with the deployment of over 800 police personnel across the constituency.

Officials from the Electoral Commission (EC) Headquarters are also present to support proceedings.

In addition, Members of Parliament and Ministers of State are serving as polling agents across the various centres.

The situation remains calm and peaceful as the by-election runs smoothly.

By V incent Kubi