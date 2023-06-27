Lord Kenya Bemoans Poor Stage Craft Among Current Ghanaian Artistes

Legendary rapper turned Evangelist, Lord Kenya has indicated that current crop of Ghanaian musicians charge hefty fees but they end up performing poorly on stage.

He made this observation in an interview on Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

An excerpts from the interview have been trending on social media, since Monday, June 26, 2023.

“…see how much these boys charge meanwhile they suck at performance,” he said.

When the radio program’s host asked for clarification, he answered: “These people? It’s a concert party they are doing.”

“Have you not seen what they do on stage? They prance from here to there and begin to pant desperately …They just jump about and that’s all,” he added.

Lord Kenya is one of Ghana’s rappers praised for his lyricism, storytelling, social consciousness, and energetic live performances.

It is not surprising he is not enthused about the new crop of Ghanaian artistes’ energy on stage.