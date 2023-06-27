Tight Security At Assin North

There is a heavy security presence across the 99 polling centers and all entire communities in the Assin North Constituency of the Central Region as the by election progresses.

The Police have so far deployed over 800 personnel to ensure security, law, and order before, during, and after the election.

The Assin North by-election has prompted the Police Service to take proactive measures.

During a visit to some of the polling centers, the Police officers are well armed guarding the polling stations to ensure incident free

The Police have also deployed drones to monitor activities in the constituency.

The police have also emphasized their commitment to securing the constituency and reiterated their dedication to providing a safe environment for voters and residents.

On Monday, the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare met with the leaders of both the New Patriotic Partry and the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, where he ordered all bodyguards of Members of Parliament (MPs) and other state officials to hand over their weapons.

This directive, issued less than 24 hours before the polls on Tuesday was aimed to ensuring a safe and peaceful electoral process.

The Police assured that the security concerns raised by all stakeholders were taken into account when formulating the final security strategy for the election.

Furthermore, the police in its statement encouraged the residents of Assin North to carry out their daily activities without fear and emphasized the importance of exercising their civic duty by casting their votes.

“We wish to urge the people of Assin North constituency to go about their normal activities freely including going out to exercise their civic duty of casting their vote,” the police stated.

-BY Daniel Bampoe