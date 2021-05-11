Fake Soldier Grabbed for Fraud

DSP Efia Tenge

The Tesano District Police Command has apprehended a suspected fake soldier for allegedly defrauding an immigration officer.

The suspect identified as Richard Walker allegedly collected a sum of GH¢8,000 from the victim who is an inspector at the Ghana Immigration Service to recruit his friend into the Ghana Armed Forces.

After taking the money, suspect Walker allegedly went into hiding until his arrest on May 9, 2021.

The Public Relations Officer in charge of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Efia Tenge, who confirmed the story to DGN Online said the Tesano District police command received a report from the complainant on May 3, 2021.

She said the victim reported to the police that suspect Walker took the money from him in October 2020.

She maintained that police intelligence led to the arrest of the suspect on May 9, 2021, at his hideout at Tabora, near Abeka Lapaz.

“An amount of GH¢2,000 was retrieved from him upon arrest when he was subjected to a search,” DSP Tenge said.

Adding, she said that police continuous investigations revealed that the suspect was not a military officer but was impersonating as one.

“We have commenced investigations into the matter and would charge him for fraud and impersonating,” she maintained.

DSP Tenge said the suspect has since been granted police enquiry bail to a credible surety adding that investigations into the matter were still ongoing.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey