Fameye Crowned Artiste Of The Year At Western Music Awards

Fameye

Hiplife/Afro-pop artiste Peter Famiyeh Bozah, aka Fameye, has been adjudged the artiste of the year at the fourth edition of the Western Music Awards 2020.

The event was held at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi to reward Ghanaian music icons who reside in the Western Region for their commitment, hard work and dedication in the music career.

It was organised by Westline Entertainment.

Fameye beat off competition from other artistes such as Don Kweli, S.K Frimpong, Navah, Ayesem and Dope Nation to claim the ultimate award on the night.

Apart from winning the ultimate award, the ‘Nothin I Get’ hitmaker was also crowned as the highlife artiste of the year.

At the ceremony, over 26 celebrities and personalities were also honoured for their contributions towards the development of the creative industry in the region and the country as a whole.

The awards scheme is also geared towards projecting excellence and giving support to young emerging and creative talents in the region.

The ceremony, which attracted a large number of personalities, including music industry stakeholders and music fans from all walks of life, witnessed live musical performances from some selected artistes who thrilled fans to their satisfaction.

The event also witnessed performances from fast-rising artistes such as Ayesem, Nero X, Dope Nation, Qwesi Flex, Tilly Mens, Kwabena Lyta, 4mula, Obuju Faya and Laami.

Kofi Kinaata, Fameye and K.K Kabobo also performed at the event to entertain their fans.

Below is the full list of winners:

Gospel Song of The Year- Po Kwabena Donko ft Jake On The Beat (Shine On Me)

Urban Gospel Song Of The Year- Joojo Eshun (Able God)

New Artiste Of The Year- Isaac K Dentu

Highlife Song Of The Year- Qwesi Flex (Chop life)

Reggae Dancehall Song Of The Year-Demzi (Burn Dem)

Female Artiste Of The Year-Naf Kassi

Hip-pop Song Of The Year-Bobo Dada Bee (Oyalo)

Afro-pop Song Of The Year- King Poterz (Tadi)

Best Music Video Of The Year-Weapon (wugum)

Best Producer Of The Year-Bodybeat

Highlife Artiste Of The Year-Fameye

Brass Band Group Of The Year-Evergreen Movement Band

Best Collaboration Of The Year- Tray Zee ft Kofi Kinaata (Oyɛ Hit)

Best Group Of The Year- Dope Nation

Most Popular Regional Song Of The Year- Aya Ramz (Abrabo)

Entertainment Review Show Of The Year (Best FM)

Best DJ Of The Year -DJ Wasty Kay

Beat Hiplife Song Of The Year- Tray Zee ( Oyɛ Hit)

Best Rapper Of The Year- Ayesem

Most Popular Ghanaian Song of The Year- Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart)

Beat Hiplife Artiste Of The Year- Black Metal

Album Of The Year- John Paul

Lifetime Achievement- KK Kabobo

Best Hip-pop Artiste Of The Year- Abideen

Gospel Artiste Of The Year – SK Frimpong

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Of The Year- Expo

Artiste Of The Year- Fameye

By George Clifford Owusu