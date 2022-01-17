Family Of 7 Killed In Ferocious Fire

One of the charred remains being carried to the morgue

Seven people from the same family have been killed in a ferocious fire that swept through their home over the weekend.

The sad incident occurred at a popular area called Big Apple at Buduburam on the Accra-Winneba-Cape Coast highway in the Goma East District of the Central Region.

The victims have been identified as the headmaster of Buduburam M/D Basic School Robert Assan Donkoh, 60, his wife who is an evangelist, and five children including a four-month-old baby girl.

According to preliminary information, the fire started around 5:30am but it is still unclear what sparked the conflagration.

Isaiah Bentley, an eyewitness said they tried to save the victims but the fire was so ferocious that they found it difficult to enter the premises.

He said the nature of the building and congestion at the place also made the rescue effort impossible.

The eyewitness also said he placed a distress call to the Ghana National Fire Service, but by the time the fire officers arrived at the scene, the family had already been consumed by the raging fire.

A lady co-tenant of the victims, fell unconscious upon seeing the disaster, and has been receiving treatment at St George Catholic Hospital.

Assistant Fire Officer in charge of Operations, Gomoa Buduburam, ADO2 Patrick Banwa, confirmed the deadly incident and reiterated his appeal to the public to always observe fire safety tips.

He also appealed to Ghanaians to install fire alarms in their houses to prevent outbreaks and possible casualties.

The charred remains of the victims have been deposited at Winneba Trauma and Special Hospital Mortuary whilst investigation has commenced in earnest.

BY Daniel Bampoe