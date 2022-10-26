Fancy Gadam Rocks Tamale

Afro-pop and dancehall artiste, Ahmed Mujahid Bello, popularly known as Fancy Gadam, last Saturday organised a musical concert at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale to celebrate his ten years in the local music industry and also to entertain his fans.

An ecstatic crowd made up of over 20,000 Ghanaian music fans from all walks of life thronged the venue to partake in the event.

By 10pm on the night, several industry acts mounted the stage one after the other and thrilled fans with their various hit tracks.

The concert was an all-night affair which provided non-stop entertainment till the break of dawn.

As one of the most sought-after performers from the Northern Region, Fancy Gadam, who was the headline act, did not only rock the stage with his hit tracks but his delivery was extraordinary on the night.

He performed some of his old hit songs and some new tracks from his current album.

Some of the popular songs he performed at the event include ‘Turn Up’, ‘Concrete’, ‘Naayo Koomi,’ ‘We Dey Collect’, ‘Naawuni Yiko’, ‘Total Cheat’ among others.

On the night, he was full of energy and his stagecraft was equally good.

His delivery was extraordinary as music fans stood on their feet dancing to show appreciation.

The energetic dancehall artiste delivered an irrepressible and mesmerising performance that got even the most reserved of individuals among the fans up on their feet in sheer excitement.

His creative skills, stagecraft and style of performing were well acknowledged.

Prior to the concert, the 10th anniversary celebration was marked with various activities such as cleanup exercises, donations among others.

Fancy Gadam also visited the Nyohini Children’s Home to spend time with the children and made donations.

Fancy Gadam’s 10-year journey in the music industry has gained him widespread recognition, earning him the Most Popular Song award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in 2018 and Best New Artiste at the Ghana Music Awards in 2020.

In addition, he has received global recognition and was crowned Best Afrobeat Entertainer at the 2020 International Reggae and World Music Awards.

He has numerous hit singles to his credit, including ‘Kom’, ‘My Baby’ and ‘Nobody’ among others.

By George Clifford Owusu