‘I Don’t Do Songs For Awards’

Diana Hamilton

Award-winning gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, credited with a number of hit songs, has declared that she does not do songs to win awards.

“I don’t do a song with an award in mind. We are just working. If an award comes then it’s my time, if it does not come then it’s not my time. With that in mind, it does not matter what happens in the system,” she told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz in an interview.

According to her, even though the thought of winning awards is not on her plate of concerns when recording a song, she always appreciates the honour since it is confirmation that her time is up.

She added that although awards boost the confidence of artistes, it is better to work and not expect awards.

The gospel musician during the interview also revealed that it took her two years to record her hit single, ‘Mo Ne Yo’ due to its arrangement and composition.

“‘Mo Ne Yo’ took me years to write. It took me about two years to write it. I know when I started and when I went into the studio with it. It’s either I have the message or I don’t. And I don’t want to be in the studio without knowing what to do,” she told Andy Dosty.

Diana Hamilton has won multiple awards both on home soil as well as international award schemes.

She won the 2021 Most Streamed Female Act of the Year Award at the 3Music Women’s Brunch.

In March 2021, she was among the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Music by the 3Music Awards Women’s Brunch.

She was crowned Artiste of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards on June 26 with her song ‘Adom’.

Diana Hamilton is currently on tour for the promotion of her latest single titled ‘My Meditations’.

The song comes as her first single this year and is looking forward to doing greater things after its release.

She mentioned that since the release of the song, she has received a lot of support from some of her colleagues.

The likes of Joe Mettle, Cecy Twum, and Ohemaa Mercy have all shown great support for her music.