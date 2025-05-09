Fancy Gadam, Shatta Wale Rock Tamale

Fancy Gadam

Ghanaian musician Ahmed Mujahid Bello, popularly known as Fancy Gadam, is aiming to make history with Shatta Wale at his upcoming concert.

The Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on June 8, 2025, would host the “1Don” concert featuring the pride of Northern music, Fancy Gadam, and the award-winning Dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Fancy Gadam expressed excitement about hosting Shatta Wale in Tamale, predicting a massive show.

“This is the first time I am playing together with Shatta Wale in Tamale, and I just can’t wait for this day which will be memorable. It is going to be fun, and you can expect fans from the Upper East, Upper West, North East and wherever around the country to witness history.

“It has been a while since Shatta Wale performed in the Northern Region, and doing a concert with him for the first time makes me happy. I can’t wait to see the whole stadium filled to its rafters,” said Fancy Gadam.

The concert is being presented by 5M Music, and regular tickets cost GH¢50, while VIP tickets are selling for GH¢100.

Other artistes billed to perform at the concert would be announced in the coming days.

GNA