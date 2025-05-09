Akwaboah Unveils New Music Project

Akwaboah

Highlife music icon, Akwaboah, has officially released his highly-anticipated new project titled ‘Live and Personal’.

This project is not just an album; it is a deeply personal journey through time and melody.

‘Live and Personal’ captures timeless highlife tunes and iconic works from his father, Kwadwo Akwaboah—including the beloved classic ‘Awerekyekyere’—and some of Akwaboah’s own emotionally resonant hits.

The album is a vibrant celebration of love and relationships, told through rich, melodious Highlife instrumentation that honours the genre’s authentic roots while offering a fresh, intimate experience. Each track on ‘Live and Personal’ was recorded live, preserving the raw emotion, soulful harmonies, and elegant arrangements that have come to define Akwaboah’s artistry.

Speaking on the project, Akwaboah shared, “This is the most personal work I have done. It is my way of paying homage to the bloodline of music that flows through me—bringing together my grandfather’s vintage soul, my father’s genius, and my own journey. This is Highlife, raw and real.”

With ‘Live and Personal’, Akwaboah invites fans and new listeners alike to experience Highlife in its purest form—live, heartfelt, and unforgettable.

‘Live and Personal’ is available on all major streaming platforms from May 9, 2025.

He first announced his musical trademark in 2009 when he wrote ‘Daa Ke Daa’ for Becca and ‘Ayeyi Ndwom’ for Kofi Sarpong.

Both songs won their respective artiste awards at the 2010 Ghana Music Awards, with Akwaboah subsequently being adjudged the Songwriter of the Year 2010 with ‘Daa Ke Daa’. In 2012, he wrote ‘Best in Me’ for Efya.

Akwaboah, after years of perfecting his musical art, launched his music career with the release of his first official single, ‘I Do Love You’, which enjoyed loads of airplay across the country and on the international platform.

Akwaboah, who has carved a niche for himself in the music industry, is a master keyboardist. He has played for several local and international artistes including Hugh Masekela and John Legend.