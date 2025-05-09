Ghana To Be Named Headquarters For World Conference Of Mayors

The Honourable Johnny Ford, Founder of the World Conference of Mayors (WCM), has revealed plans of making Ghana Africa’s Headquarters of this prestigious global network of Mayors.

This decision follows their partnership with RAIN Foundations, an international missions-based organisation headquartered in Ghana, held in Tuskegee, Alabama, from May 1 to 3.

This historic event was hosted by the World Conference of Mayors Inc. Mayors, ambassadors, heads of organisations, and dignitaries from various countries were present.

Among the speakers for this special occasion was the founding president of Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations (RAIN), Raphaelle Antwi, known widely as Author Ralph.

In his presentation, he emphasised the need for society to give attention to matters regarding appreciation, authority, foundation, legacy, and succession.

Author Ralph charged all the dignitaries present to be conviction-driven rather than convenience-driven, citing examples of his experiences over the last 28 years of leadership. He also encouraged the need to do more and talk less.

Honourable Jimmie Gardner, president of the World Conference of Mayors Inc., formally passed a motion to officially concretise their partnership with Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations.

The two organisations are expected to host the National Youth Shakers Conclave & Awards on June 19, which is a public holiday in the United States.