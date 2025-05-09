DreamChild Honours President Mahama

President Mahama (2nd right) receiving his citation from the organisers

The DreamChild Foundation, organisers of the HoodTalk Music Festival, has presented a citation to President John Mahama for his contribution to the foundation.

The foundation, led by its executives, presented the citation at a ceremony in Accra.

The occasion was officially used to invite the President to the HoodTalk Music Festival today, at the Independence Square in Accra.

The citation reads “A Legacy of excellence in recognition of understanding contribution to wellness of the African child.”

The HoodTalk Festival aims to help unite voices for the betterment of the African child, and also help empower as well as support African children by harnessing the power of music and arts through community engagement.

The foundation, in partnership with Virtual Hub, will host the music festival tonight to raise a provisional sum of $14 million for the construction of five paediatric clinics.

It is a project initiated by the foundation to use music to bring young Ghanaians together to discuss topical issues about their progress while engaging in healthy entertainment.

A number of top musical personalities, including music fans from all walks of life, among others are expected to grace the festival.