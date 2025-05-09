Fatimata Fuseini Returns To Action After Successful Surgery Backed By GFA

Fatimata Fuseini with Kurt Okraku after her return

BLACK PRINCESSES defender Fatimata Fuseini is back in training after successfully undergoing navel surgery, thanks to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Medical Fund.

The surgery, done on February 1 at the Police Hospital in Accra, relieved Fuseini of a long-standing condition that caused severe discomfort and affected her performance.

“I kept vomiting and feeling pains,” Fuseini told GFA Communications. “But after the surgery, I can now train well without any pain. I want to thank the GFA, the President, and everyone who helped. I’ve started training and can now play for my club and the national team without stress.”

Fuseini, who plays for Nassara Ladies in Tamale and previously for Hasaacas Ladies, was sidelined from camp due to the condition. Now fully recovered, she has returned to the Black Princesses’ training base in Prampram.

Her return was made possible through the GFA Medical Fund, an initiative by President Kurt Okraku’s administration to support national players needing medical treatment due to football-related injuries.

Head Coach Charles Sampson said, “I saw her potential but was told about her condition. After consultations, I reached out to the GFA President, who assured us that the Medical Fund would handle it—and they did.”

The GFA Medical Fund has so far supported several players, including Sandra Atinga and Linda S. Minta (Black Maidens), Uwaisa Mawia (Black Queens), and Barikisu Abdul-Rahman (Black Princesses).

The initiative is part of broader efforts to improve player welfare and build medical capacity at national and club levels.