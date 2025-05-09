Twelve Clubs Set For Women’s Division One Zonal Championship

TWELVE TEAMS have booked their places in the 2025 Women’s Division One Zonal Championship, which is set to run from May 21 to 31. The tournament, a crucial step in the promotion process, will determine which four clubs advance to the top-flight Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League next season.

The qualified clubs have been split into two zones—Northern and Southern—each comprising six regional representatives. The Greater Accra and Northern Regions have earned two slots apiece, reflecting the larger number of teams competing in those areas.

In the Southern Zone, competition will unfold at the Senya District Astro Turf in the Central Region. Representing Greater Accra are Sissamba Ladies and Oak Ladies. Central Region will be represented by Essiam Socrates, while Rootz Sistaz will fly the flag for the Eastern Region. Anlo Ladies will represent the Volta Region, and Samartex Ladies come in from the Western Region.

The Northern Zone playoff will take place at the BK Adam Resource Center in the Upper West Region. Northern Region is represented by Pearlpia Ladies and Nasara Ladies. Joining them are Ashtown Ladies from the Ashanti Region, Bolga Sharp Arrows from the Upper East, Wa All Stars Ladies from Upper West, and Dormaa Candy Ladies from the Bono Region.

At the end of the zonal championship, the top two teams from each zone will earn promotion to the elite women’s league. The competition promises to be intense as clubs battle for a coveted place among Ghana’s top-tier women’s football teams.