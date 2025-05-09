Paris St-Germain One Step From European Glory After Historic Semi-Final Triumph

Hakimi

PARIS ST-GERMAIN’S long quest for Champions League success is closer than ever after a commanding semi-final victory over Arsenal, securing a 3-1 aggregate win following a 2-1 result in Wednesday night’s second leg. The French champions now march into the final in Munich, where they will face Italian giants Inter Milan on 31 May.

This final marks a break in recent tradition—it will be the first since 2004, when Porto faced Monaco, to feature no team from Spain, England, or Germany. For PSG, it is an opportunity to lift the one trophy that has consistently evaded them, despite their domestic dominance and heavy investment in star power over the years.

Their last appearance in the final came in the 2019-20 season, where they fell short against Bayern Munich. But this time, under the guidance of manager Luis Enrique, there is growing belief that things will be different.

“PSG, out of all the Champions League teams I’ve seen this season, they’re in a special moment at this club,” said former England defender Matthew Upson on BBC Radio 5 Live. “There’s a real feeling from me that this is going to be their time.”

PSG now stands on the brink of European football’s greatest prize. With momentum, belief, and balance on their side, PSG’s long-held dream may finally become a reality on the grand stage in Munich.