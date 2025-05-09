Guide Radio Hosts Exclusive UCL Watch-Along Party With Special Guests, Big Plans For Final

A scene during the event

GUIDERADIO TREATED selected fans to an exclusive UEFA Champions League watch-along party hosted by media personality, Ben Osei Bonsu (BOB) on the grounds of the Daily Guide premises on Wednesday evening.

The strictly-by-invitation event brought together fans, industry stakeholders, and special guests for an evening of football, entertainment, and excitement as they watched the second leg of the Champions League semi-final between PSG and Arsenal.

Among the notable attendees was Former Black Stars player Rahim Ayew, son of Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele, who joined guests in sharing insights and enjoying the match atmosphere.

The event was part of a broader promotional campaign by GuideRadio ahead of their official Champions League final watch party, set for May 31 at the Polo Beach Club in Accra.

Speaking at the event, Nana Kwame, Head of IT at Western Publications, welcomed guests and offered a sneak peek into what to expect at the upcoming finals party.

“It’s going to happen at the Polo Beach Club on the 31st of May. We’ll be watching the final match live with side attractions like games, giveaways, predictions, and more. It’s going to be massive.”

Nana Kwame, who humorously revealed he’s still rooting for Arsenal despite their elimination, encouraged all invited guests, fans, and friends to show up for the Polo Beach Club event, promising an unforgettable football experience.

By Wletsu Ransford