US Donates Armoured Cars To GAF

Virginia Palmer and Omane Boamah in a group photograph with military officers

The US Embassy has handed over 14 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) at a brief ceremony yesterday, in Accra.

The gesture underscores the United States’ commitment to strategic cooperation with Ghana, supporting the country’s critical role in maintaining peace and securing borders.

US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, explained that the APCs require special training for both drivers and maintenance personnel. According to her, 40 soldiers have been trained over the last four weeks on how to maintain and utilise the vehicles.

“These APCs requires special training course for both drivers and maintenance personnel. 40 GAF soldiers have been trained over the last four weeks, covering manoeuvring techniques, safety, basic and emergency maintenance requirements,” she explained.

She added that personnel should expect further training in the next few months in order to sharpen driving and maintenance skills. She, however, warned that improper handling of the vehicles could lead to accidents, adding that it was not just a handover, but a commitment to their proper care and maintenance.

“To keep them in good condition, expect additional training in the months to come to sharpen driving and maintenance skills. Our combat experiences not only highlight the unique safety features of the APCs, but also demonstrated that unsafe handling can lead to accidents. So, it is a package, not just a handover of the vehicle, it is a commitment to their maintenance,” she added.

The Minister for Defence, Omane Boamah, intimated that the donation would go a long way to strengthen the operational readiness of GAF, enhance troop protection, mobility and effectiveness in counter terrorism operations as well as internal security efforts including the fight against illegal mining.

“This generous donation will go a long way in strengthening the operational readiness of the Ghana Armed Forces. These highly capable mine resistance ambush protected vehicles will enhance troop protection, mobility, and effectiveness in counter terrorism operations and internal security efforts, including the fight against illegal mining,” he stressed.

He went on to say that they are not only assets for national defence, but instruments for regional peace and global solidarity, adding that the US has been instrumental in the capacity building journey of GAF.

“The vehicles are not only assets for national defence but instruments for regional peace and global solidarity. Over the years, the United States has remained a dependable partner in the capacity building journey of GAF, providing training, technical assistance and equipment support. Today’s handing over is yet another milestone in our enduring defence cooperation, and we are deeply appreciative of your continued support,” he said.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong