Fans Blast Figo …For Copying Ronaldo Bryant Tribute

Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo have paid heartfelt tributes to Kobe Bryant following his tragic death on Sunday – but fans have accused the retired star of copying his Portuguese compatriot word for word.

While the message was sincere and touching, the word-for-word tweets prompted many to call out Figo for a lack of effort with the only difference between the two posts the accompanying images of the late NBA legend.

Ronaldo was first to post his message on Sunday afternoon which featured an image of Bryant holding a basketball to his head.

Three hours later, Figo followed up with the same message along with a picture of himself alongside Bryant.

Both tweets read, “So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna.

“Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many.

“Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend.”

Following the posts, social media users hit out at Figo for copying and pasting the message to his social media pages.

One user said, “Why have you tweeted the exact same as Cristiano? Not saying you aren’t gutted or sorry, but think of your own message not copy and paste.”

Another agreed by saying, “Man, you just copied Cristiano’s post… shame.”

While many were annoyed at the former Barcelona and Real Madrid star, one user pointed out that Figo probably doesn’t control his account.

He said, “Some famous people don’t control their personal accounts. Don’t roast.”