Fans Call for Shatta Wale’s Addition to Netflix’s ‘Young, Famous and African

Several Ghanaians have called for the inclusion of Ghanaian Dancehall King Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, to the Young, Famous, and African cast in the next season.

Young, Famous & African is a reality series that follows a group of affluent young media stars in Johannesburg, South Africa which captures how they navigate their careers, relationships, and personal lives.

The series showcases the glamorous lifestyles and challenges faced by these celebrities, making it a captivating watch for fans of reality television.

The inclusion of Shatta Wale according to many is a result of the underrepresentation of Ghanaians in the cast. Currently, only Fantana is in a cast of 14 of which four are Nigerians; Swanky, Ini Edo, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Zari Hassan (Zari the Boss lady), Shakib Cham Lutaaya, Uganda, Diamond Platnumz, Tanzania, Naked DJ, Kayleigh Schwark, Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau from South Africa and Luis Munana Namibian.

In a Facebook post made by Peace Hyde Executive Producer for the reality show captioned, “The inexplicable power to create identity, narrative and capture the cultural zeitgeist through styling, authentic unscripted storytelling, unfiltered conversation, and emotions is undoubtedly one of the key drivers in #YoungFamousAndAfrican success. So it is beyond exciting to have the award-winning Season 3 of #YFA capture the moment and drive conversations but don’t take my word for it! No matter where you are in the world watch #YFA Season 3 Now Streaming ONLY on Netflix!…”

Dickson Adjei-Kusi under the comment session wrote, “Add Charles Nii Armah Mensah, Shatta Wale . We need more drama”. Ms. Aba Haizel also urged Peace Hyde to consider Ghanaian stars to spice up the show.”

Well done Peace Hyde, can you add more Ghanaians, Efya Norkturnal, Efia Odo, Kidi, and Kennedy Agyapong’s daughters, they also made a reality show on YouTube”.

Shatta Wale who has over a decade of experience in the African music industry has contributed immensely to the projection of Ghana music on the continent. On record, he is the first Ghanaian artist to shut down O2 Indigo on two occasions, the Accra sports stadium, and also the first Ghanaian musician to get featured in Beyonce’s Black is King album.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke